RBA Governor Lowe up next; Fed's Williams to come shortly

Odds of an RBA cut dip

The market is less-certain about a near-term RBA cut after yesterday's employment data. Governor Lowe might help to clear up the confusion in comments in Washington at the top of the hour. Market pricing is virtually 50/50 for a cut before year end but only 18% for the Nov meeting.







Separately, the Fed's Williams is in New York and the text of his comments will be out at 2020 GMT. He's speaking at a hedge fund function and this is a big opportunity to solidify Oct cut expectations or lean against them. The market is pricing in an 82% chance of a Fed cut.

