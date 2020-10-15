RBA Governor Lowe's speech has prompted forecasts of imminent RBA rate cuts

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe was dovish earlier today (links to comments at the bottom of this post) 

RBC says the RBA will cut its cash rate to 0.1% on  November 3 
  • and also the target rate for 3 year bonds

CBA the same, cash rate to 0.1%
  • 3 yr yield target also to 0.1% 
Lowe earlier:

