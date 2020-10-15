RBA Governor Lowe's speech has prompted forecasts of imminent RBA rate cuts
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe was dovish earlier today (links to comments at the bottom of this post)
RBC says the RBA will cut its cash rate to 0.1% on November 3
- and also the target rate for 3 year bonds
CBA the same, cash rate to 0.1%
- 3 yr yield target also to 0.1%
Lowe earlier:
- More from RBA Lowe - possible to cut rates to 0.1%
- AUD testing its overnight low after RBA Gov Lowe spoke
- RBA Governor Lowe - reasonable to expect further easing would be more impactful than earlier