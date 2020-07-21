RBA July meeting minutes - Easy policy to stay as long as needed

Minutes of July 2020 Monetary Policy Meeting of the Reserve Bank Board

target for three-year yields to be maintained until progress made towards full employment, inflation

members agreed that there was no need to adjust the package of measures in Australia in the current environment

accommodative approach will be maintained for as long as necessary

likely that fiscal and monetary support would be required for some time

members agreed to continue to assess the evolving situation in Australia and did not rule out adjusting the current package if circumstances warranted

have not purchased government bonds for some time, prepared to scale up purchases again, if necessary

uncertainty about the future path of the economy as well as the health situation was continuing to affect the consumption and investment plans

members agreed that negative interest rates in Australia remain extraordinarily unlikely.

a greed there is no case for intervention in the foreign exchange market, given its limited effectiveness when the exchange rate is broadly aligned with its fundamental determinants, as at present

economic conditions have stabilised and downturn has been less severe than earlier expected

global economic outlook remained uncertain and would depend upon containment of the virus

the nature and speed of the economic recovery remained highly uncertain

Australian economy was experiencing the biggest economic contraction since the 1930s

members agreed that the bank's policy package was continuing to work broadly as expected

consumer spending in May and June had been stronger than expected

fiscal policy was playing a key role in supporting economic activity and the labour market in Australia

government assistance - particularly the Jobkeeper and Jobseeker programs - was playing an important role in supporting household incomes and consumption

The minutes are not indicating an RBA that is perturbed, they assess what is being done is enough. However, do take note that this meeting was held prior to Melbourne going back into lock down and the picture for the recovery has darkened (in the sense that shutting down a fifth of the country will slow recovery) since then.





