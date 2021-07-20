RBA July policy meeting minutes - says again expects no rate hike before 2024

board remains committed to maintaining highly supportive monetary conditions

recovery in the labour market had continued to be faster than expected

will not increase the cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably within the 2 to 3 per cent target range

the bank's central scenario for the economy is that condition for rate hikes will not be met before 2024

meeting rate hike conditions will require labour market to be tight enough to generate "materially higher" wages growth

outcomes for the nominal side of the economy had not been as positive

in light of economic improvements and the agreed decision-making framework, members decided to adjust weekly bond purchases from $5 billion to $4 billion

the bond purchase program had been one of the factors underpinning the accommodative conditions necessary for economic recovery from the pandemic

given the high degree of uncertainty about the economic outlook, members agreed that there should be flexibility to increase or reduce weekly bond purchases in the future

importance of monitoring trends in housing borrowing and ensuring that lending standards are maintained

These minutes are stale given this meeting happened prior to the worst of the Sydney lockdown and its extensions and the other lockdowns enveloping the country through July. If you are unaware of the other lockdowns in Australia let me know in the comments and I'll add to this post, otherwise I am taking a break from my whining about 'em. :-D