RBA July policy meeting minutes - says again expects no rate hike before 2024
Reserve Bank of Australia, following Headlines via Reuters:
- board remains committed to maintaining highly supportive monetary conditions
- recovery in the labour market had continued to be faster than expected
- will not increase the cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably within the 2 to 3 per cent target range
- the bank's central scenario for the economy is that condition for rate hikes will not be met before 2024
- meeting rate hike conditions will require labour market to be tight enough to generate "materially higher" wages growth
- outcomes for the nominal side of the economy had not been as positive
- in light of economic improvements and the agreed decision-making framework, members decided to adjust weekly bond purchases from $5 billion to $4 billion
- the bond purchase program had been one of the factors underpinning the accommodative conditions necessary for economic recovery from the pandemic
- given the high degree of uncertainty about the economic outlook, members agreed that there should be flexibility to increase or reduce weekly bond purchases in the future
- importance of monitoring trends in housing borrowing and ensuring that lending standards are maintained
---
Background: