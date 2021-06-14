RBA June meeting minutes will be published today - but the July meeting is more of a focus

The minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's June monetary policy meeting will be released Tuesday 15 June 2021 at 0130 GMT (11.30 am Sydney time).

RBA will consider in July whether to retain the April 2024 bond as the target bond for the 3-year yield target or to shift to the next maturity, the November 2024 bond

So, yep, its the July meeting that is going to be more interesting.

July 6

0430 GMT for the release and Governor Lowe's accompanying statement

There is a huge amount of interest in the July meeting, where we will get the Bank's decision on Yield Curve Control and Quantitative Easing. Of particular note is the unusual move from RBA Governor Lowe to hold a press conference following the July 6 decision and statement.

