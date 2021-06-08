RBA Kent says expectations do not point to inflation rising above targets in a sustainable way

Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) Chris Kent speech and panel appearance at the KangaNews Debt Capital Markets Summit.

says good prospects for growth, eventual increase in wages and inflation

policy measures have delivered, will continue to deliver, very stimulatory monetary conditions

stimulus to remain until economy returns to full employment, inflation consistent with target

inflation unlikely to be sustainably within target range of 2−3% until 2024 at the earliest

says "TFF" will provide substantive source of low-cost funds for next 3 years

says substantial fall in Australian banks' funding costs has been passed through to borrowers

says rise in global bond yields this year was not a cause for concern

global inflation expectations have risen, but only to levels of a few years ago

expectations do not point to inflation rising above central bank targets in sustainable way

Kent again reiterating the "2024" line from the Reserve Bank of Australia.







