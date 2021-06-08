RBA Kent says expectations do not point to inflation rising above targets in a sustainable way

Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) Chris Kent speech and panel appearance at the KangaNews Debt Capital Markets Summit.   

  •  says good prospects for growth, eventual increase in wages and inflation
  • policy measures have delivered, will continue to deliver, very stimulatory monetary conditions
  • stimulus to remain until economy returns to full employment, inflation consistent with target
  • inflation unlikely to be sustainably within target range of 2−3% until 2024 at the earliest
  • says "TFF" will provide substantive source of low-cost funds for next 3 years
  • says substantial fall in Australian banks' funding costs has been passed through to borrowers
  • says rise in global bond yields this year was not a cause for concern
  • global inflation expectations have risen, but only to levels of a few years ago
  • expectations do not point to inflation rising above central bank targets in sustainable way
Kent again reiterating the "2024" line from the Reserve Bank of Australia.

