RBA Kent says expectations do not point to inflation rising above targets in a sustainable way
Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) Chris Kent speech and panel appearance at the KangaNews Debt Capital Markets Summit.
- says good prospects for growth, eventual increase in wages and inflation
- policy measures have delivered, will continue to deliver, very stimulatory monetary conditions
- stimulus to remain until economy returns to full employment, inflation consistent with target
- inflation unlikely to be sustainably within target range of 2−3% until 2024 at the earliest
- says "TFF" will provide substantive source of low-cost funds for next 3 years
- says substantial fall in Australian banks' funding costs has been passed through to borrowers
- says rise in global bond yields this year was not a cause for concern
- global inflation expectations have risen, but only to levels of a few years ago
- expectations do not point to inflation rising above central bank targets in sustainable way
Kent again reiterating the "2024" line from the Reserve Bank of Australia.