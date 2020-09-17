RBA Kohler says lending to small business is little changed since the onset of the pandemic
Reserve Bank of Australia's Marion Kohler, Head of Domestic Markets, speechto the Australian Financial Markets Association,
On the headline, a lot of small business borrowings since the start of the crisis have been to cover cashflow deficits.
More headlines:
- policy measures to date broadly achieved what bank set out to do
- says home loan applications have risen in recent months
- rising level of housing loan applications consistent with large vol of refinancing activity of late
- says package of monetary policy measures has worked to lower the interest rates paid by borrowers on their loans
- says lending to small, medium businesses little changed since onset of pandemic
- banks more cautious about lending to businesses