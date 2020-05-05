RBA leaves cash rate unchanged at 0.25%

RBA announces their latest monetary policy decision - 5 May 2020





Reaffirms 0.25% yields target for 3-year government bonds

Global economy experiencing a severe downturn

Will not increase cash rate until inflation, employment goals are met

Australian economy going through a very difficult period

There is considerable uncertainty about the outlook

Functioning of bond market has improved

Scaled back frequency and size of bond purchases

But is prepared to scale-up purchases again and do whatever is necessary

There isn't much meaningful change in the language as the RBA continues to paint a rather bleak picture of the economy i.e. 10% unemployment rate, drop in output by 10%, and inflation expected to turn negative in Q2.





The thing to note is that they have scaled back on QE a little but that isn't so much so a surprise since they have been mainly using it as a yield curve control (YCC) tool.





In that sense, as long as they are hitting their yields target, it doesn't matter about the amount of bonds they are buying. If you need reminding, it is the same reason why the BOJ going 'unlimited' holds no significant change to policy.



