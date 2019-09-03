RBA leaves cash rate unchanged at 1.00% as expected

The RBA announces its latest monetary policy decision - 3 September 2019





To ease policy if needed to support sustainable growth

It is reasonable to expect an extended period of low rates

Risks are to the downside for the global economy

Outlook for global economy is reasonable

Global financial conditions remain accommodative

Inflation is likely to be subdued for some time

Outlook for consumption remains main domestic uncertainty

Further lift in wages growth will be welcome

AUD is at its lowest level of recent times

Central scenario is for underlying inflation to be a little under 2% in 2020

At first glance, there isn't any major changes to the statement as the RBA continues to keep the key passage of easing policy further "if needed". This still puts November as the likely timeline for the central bank's next move if current conditions continue to play out.





Essentially, nothing much has changed but the RBA is acknowledging some better conditions in the housing market at least but consumption/household debt and inflation remains a key problem for the economy still.





AUD/USD has moved up a little to 0.6710 from 0.6695 earlier but there isn't much to suggest a significant move to the upside for now.



