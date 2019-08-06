RBA leaves cash rate unchanged at 1.00% as expected

RBA monetary policy decision - 6 August 2019





Prior 1.00%

To adjust policy if needed to support sustainable growth

to support sustainable growth Rates to remain low for an extended period of time

To monitor developments in labour markets closely

Outlook for global economy remains reasonable

Conditions in housing market remains soft

House prices are stabilising in Sydney and Melbourne

Australian economy expected to grow at 2.5% in 2019

Says AUD is at its lowest level in recent times

To take longer-than-expected for inflation to reach 2%

Will ease monetary policy further if needed

There isn't much change to the overall language as the key emphasis is the "if needed" passage and that remains in place. However, they did add this line into the statement





It is reasonable to expect that an extended period of low interest rates will be required in Australia to make progress in reducing unemployment and achieve more assured progress towards the inflation target.

Overall, this continues to suggest that the RBA will be looking at data developments for future decisions and the next rate cut in Q4 still seems to be the most likely scenario.





AUD/USD is little changed on the decision, hovering at 0.6780 currently. No surprises.



