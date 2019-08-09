LON +1
Forex Orders
-
Forex option expiries for Friday August 09 at the 10am NY cut
-
Levels to watch (support, resistance) for AUD/USD in the session ahead
-
Options market still siding with more yen and franc strength down the road
-
FX option expiries for Thursday August 08 at the 10am NY cut
-
AUD/USD levels for the session ahead
Central Banks
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0136 (vs. yesterday at 7.0039)
-
BOJ increases its buying of JGBs
-
RBA Lowe's says the lower AUD is helping the Australian economy
-
More from RBA's Lowe (hitting the AUD) - prepared to do unconventional policy if needed
-
Coming up soon - eyes on the PBOC yuan reference rate setting again