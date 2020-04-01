RBA March 18 meeting (the emergency meeting) minutes

members noted that any further widening in spreads would translate directly into higher borrowing costs

government bond markets had displayed signs of dysfunction, with many participants seeking to liquidate their portfolios

immediate outlook for Australian and global economies was highly uncertain

says members viewed it as very likely that most countries would experience a very sharp contraction in economic activity

members acknowledged that the term funding scheme and the three-year bond yield target were both significant policy developments

members strongly supported the proposed policy response as a comprehensive package

important to emphasise that the bank expected a recovery once the covid-19 outbreak has been contained

increase in ES balances would be likely to change the way that the cash market operates

large increases in ES balances could result in the cash rate drifting below the target

I bolded that 'comprehensive package' point. Since the meeting the Aust. government has committed to a big fiscal support package. I'd suspect now the RBA is content to hold the cash rate where it is and continue with their QE program as they assess the months ahead and how the fiscal efforts will impact on the economic fallout of the virus outbreak. Like all of us they'll have an eye on how the health authorities are responding to contain the infection spread also. Messaging in the past day or so from these folks are showing glimmers of a less pessimistic outlook. This can, of course, change.