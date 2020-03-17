RBA March meeting minutes: Prepared to ease further

The Reserve Bank of Australia meeting was 2 weeks ago and already the globale economy has moved on in a big way (and not a positive way … altho9ugh at least China is on the up - important for Australia). Anyway, on with the minutes FWIW!

board prepared to ease monetary policy further to support economy

to ensure Australian financial system has sufficient liquidity

board agreed importance of maintaining contact to assess impact of coronavirus

extended period of low rates would be required

board agreed coronavirus to have significant effect on economy

very unlikely virus would be contained in near future

Q1 growth to be noticeably weaker than expected, hard to predict length of slowdown

board welcomed government action on fiscal stimulus, combined policy response to help

rate cut would work via lower AUD, boosting cash flows to mortgage holders

board judged risks of borrowing bubble not particularly high

virus impact on tourism and education alone to cut Q1 GDP by 0.5ppt

increasingly clear virus to cause major disruptions around the world

noted steep falls in risky assets, hard to price risk given unprecedented event Headlines via Reuters Headlines via Reuters





You'll recall Bank at this meeting the Bank cut the cash rate by 25bps. Which, in the light of what the RBNZ and Fed have done (two name only two) seems timid. I often mention 'timid' in my posts on the RBA. While I was confident the Fed would cut on an emergency basis aheadof their scheduled meeting (and posted so a few times) I think the RBA is probably too shy to move ahead of their April meeting. Scheduled for the 7th. # weeks away … in this environment that is a LONG time.





