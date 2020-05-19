RBA May meeting minutes says Board is monitoring economic, financial developments

Full text here

GDP in Australia's major trading partners was expected to decline significantly over the first half of 2020

Australian economy had been severely affected by the imposition of containment measures

Australian GDP was expected to contract by around 10 per cent over the first half of 2020

most of the contraction was expected to occur in the June quarter

an economic contraction of such speed and magnitude would be unprecedented in the 60-year history of Australia's quarterly national accounts

preliminary data for March indicated that retail sales had experienced one of the largest monthly increases in the history of the series

however, business liaison program suggested that retail sales had fallen in Aprill

household consumption was expected to contract by around 15 per cent over the first half of 2020

contacts in the liaison program had reported that demand for both new and established housing had fallen

lower incomes and confidence, as well as lower expected population growth, were expected to affect demand for new housing for an extended period

liaison contacts had reported that they were taking steps to preserve cash flow, including deferring non-essential investment

non-mining business investment was expected to decline significantly; mining investment was likely to be relatively more resilient

weak labour market conditions were in turn expected to result in slower wages growth; wage freezes were likely to become more common

unemployment rate was expected to peak at around 10 per cent in the June quarter

the covid-19 restrictions were expected to have a very large effect on prices in the June quarter

beyond 1H2020, outlook would depend on how long restrictions on economic activity were in place

Nothing much in this lot that is not already known, a decent summary of where we are at. Not much to inspire confidence on what is ahead. RBA in watching mode, they will do more if needed.