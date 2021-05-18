RBA May meeting minutes - repeats policy to remain very easy for some time

Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting for May 2021 , minutes.





conditions for rate rise considered unlikely until 2024 at the earliest

no rate rise until actual inflation sustainably in 2-3% target band

board willing to extend bond buying if needed, no need to change yield target

to decide in July whether to roll over to Nov 2024 bond, extend bond buying

return to full employment a high priority for monetary policy

policy to remain highly accommodative for some time yet

monetary policy helping keep a$ in a narrow range despite rising commodity prices

unemployment seen at 4.5% by mid-2023, to put only modest upward pressure on wages

wage growth would need to be "sustainably" above 3% to meet inflation target

public sector wage policies to restrain overall wage growth in economy

inflation pressures subdued in most parts of economy, to increase only gradually

important to maintain home lending standards amid rising house prices, strong demand

few signs major miners planning to expand investment in iron ore output in response to price surge

disruptions to global supply chains to be more persistent than realised, adding to inflation





