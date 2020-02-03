RBA meet today, Tuesday 4 February 2020 - preview
Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting today, announcement and accompanying statement from Governor Lowe is due at 0330GMT.
- Given some stronger data over recent months we think the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will leave the cash rate unchanged
- However we have two further cash rate cuts in our profile, one in April and one in August.
- The RBA has a clear easing bias with inflation continuing to run well short of target and the unemployment rate a fair way above the level that the central bank estimates to be full employment. New developments since the RBA last met include the widespread bushfires, the signing of the "phase one" trade deal between the US and China and the Coronavirus.