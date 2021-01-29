RBA meeting next week - preview
The Reserve Bank of Australia statement will be released on Tuesday February 2 (due at 2.30pm Sydney time, which is 0330GMT). Note also:
- Following the meeting Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe will speak on Wednesday, February 3, at the National Press Club of Australia Conference, 12.30 pm Sydney time(which is 0130GMT)
- And on Friday, February 5, we'll get the quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy
ANZ have a previewed the meeting also, in very brief:
- We anticipate a repeat of the 3y expectation for an unchanged cash rate and possibly an extension of QE.
- The extension may be outlined in Lowe's Wednesday speech rather than Tuesday's statement.
Nomura:
- expect to see more upbeat communication from the RBA next week, in terms of global growth, local growth and the labour market
- We also think it too soon to see any real change in RBA policy or guidance
- expect a QE extension in April