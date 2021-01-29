RBA meeting next week - preview

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The Reserve Bank of Australia statement will be released on Tuesday February 2 (due at 2.30pm Sydney time, which is 0330GMT). Note also:

  • Following the meeting Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe will speak on Wednesday, February 3, at the National Press Club of Australia Conference,  12.30 pm Sydney time(which is 0130GMT)
  • And on Friday, February 5, we'll get the quarterly  Statement on Monetary Policy
I posted a bit of a preview earlier this week:
ANZ have a previewed the meeting also, in very brief:
  • We anticipate a repeat of the 3y expectation for an unchanged cash rate and possibly an extension of QE. 
  • The extension may be outlined in Lowe's Wednesday speech rather than Tuesday's statement.
Nomura:
  • expect to see more upbeat communication from the RBA next week, in terms of global growth, local growth and the labour market
  • We also think it too soon to see any real change in RBA policy or guidance
  • expect a QE extension in April
