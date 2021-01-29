RBA meeting next week - preview

The Reserve Bank of Australia statement will be released on Tuesday February 2 (due at 2.30pm Sydney time, which is 0330GMT). Note also:

Following the meeting Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe will speak on Wednesday, February 3, at the National Press Club of Australia Conference, 12.30 pm Sydney time(which is 0130GMT)

And on Friday, February 5, we'll get the quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy

ANZ have a previewed the meeting also, in very brief:

We anticipate a repeat of the 3y expectation for an unchanged cash rate and possibly an extension of QE.

The extension may be outlined in Lowe's Wednesday speech rather than Tuesday's statement.

expect to see more upbeat communication from the RBA next week, in terms of global growth, local growth and the labour market

We also think it too soon to see any real change in RBA policy or guidance

expect a QE extension in April

