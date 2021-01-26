RBA meeting next week - preview ("Next steps for the RBA")

The Chief Economist at Westpac has a piece out on the "Next steps for the RBA".

Its not strictly a preview of the meeting coming up on Tuesday February 2 (statement due at 2.30pm Sydney time, which is 0330GMT). Note also:

Following the meeting Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe will speak on Wednesday, February 3

And on Friday, February 5, we'll get the quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy

In summary from the WPAC piece:

The policies that are up for consideration for the RBA will be the Quantitative Easing Policy (QE) - the $100 billion program is set to be completed in early May; the Term Funding Facility (TFF) -drawdowns on that facility are set to expire on June 30;and the yield curve control initiative that has no "expiry" date.

With the recent faster than expected improvement in the labour market markets are reassessing the outlook for policy. We continue to expect QE to be extended at $100 billion and YCC to remain in place in 2021 although TFF may be reshaped.



