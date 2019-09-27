RBA meeting next week - quick preview

Expectations are high for a rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia on October 1

Reuters survey has 25 of 35 economists surveyed expecting a cut

More via the Reuters report, a couple of very brief comments:

"In our view, Governor Lowe has all but 'pre-committed' to an October rate cut," UBS economist George Tharenou said in a note. "We still expect the RBA to cut 25 basis points in October, and again in Feb-2020 May-2020 to 0.25% amid rising unemployment and further global central bank easing"



