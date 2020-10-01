RBA meeting on Tuesday October 6 - most analysts see no change to policy
Via Reuters polling, 25 of 36 respondents see no change on Oct 6
- 25 of 36 see a cash rate cut to 0.1% some time in Q4 (ie November or December meeting)
There has been intense interest in this upcoming meeting. Plenty of opinions on what the Bank might do (most agree nothing)
WPAC see a cut in November
- to cut the overnight cash rate to 0.1%; the three year target bond rate to 0.1%; the rate on the Term Funding Facility to 0.1%; and the rate the RBA pays on Exchange Settlement balances to 0.01%.