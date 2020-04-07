RBA meeting today - preview

Earlier what to expects on the Reserve Bank of Australia are here:

Via TD:

Following rapid easing and the move into unconventional policy last month, we expect the RBA to keep the cash rate on hold at 0.25%.

We don't anticipate the RBA to announce any adjustments to policy, but any indication on volume and frequency of purchases will garner attention.

TD's base case is for unchanged at this meeting, further comments:

We doubt the RBA's outlook has changed significantly since the 18th Mar meeting

The RBA had not been able to develop a set of forecasts given the heightened uncertainty

The RBA's confidence on the timing of the recovery still remains uncertain

