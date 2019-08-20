RBA Minutes: AUD fall to support exports, tourism

Reserve Bank of Australia August meeting minutes

RBA board would consider further policy easing if neede d

d to assess developments in domestic, global economies before considering easing

in domestic, global economies reasonable to expect "extended period" of low interest rates

risks to economy tilted to downside in near term, more balanced further out

board reviewed experience of developed nations with unconventional monetary policy

noted a package of measures tended to be more effective than single steps

AUD at lowest level in some years, recent fall to support exports, tourism

few signs of inflationary pressures emerging, downside risks to some CPI components

more spare capacity in labour market than previously thought, to limit wage growth

saw firmer GDP growth in Q2, outlook for consumption more balanced than for some time

consumption supported by tax rebates, stabilisation in housing market

escalation in China - US trade dispute a downside risk to global growth

global companies had already significantly revised down investment intentions

further monetary easing "widely expected" around the world

I bolded a few points above. There is nothing surprising here. Headlines via Reuters.





