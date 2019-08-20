RBA Minutes: AUD fall to support exports, tourism
Reserve Bank of Australia August meeting minutes
- RBA board would consider further policy easing if needed
- to assess developments in domestic, global economies before considering easing
- reasonable to expect "extended period" of low interest rates
- risks to economy tilted to downside in near term, more balanced further out
- board reviewed experience of developed nations with unconventional monetary policy
- noted a package of measures tended to be more effective than single steps
- AUD at lowest level in some years, recent fall to support exports, tourism
- few signs of inflationary pressures emerging, downside risks to some CPI components
- more spare capacity in labour market than previously thought, to limit wage growth
- saw firmer GDP growth in Q2, outlook for consumption more balanced than for some time
- consumption supported by tax rebates, stabilisation in housing market
- escalation in China - US trade dispute a downside risk to global growth
- global companies had already significantly revised down investment intentions
- further monetary easing "widely expected" around the world
