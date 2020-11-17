RBA minutes: Prepared to do more if needed

Reserve Bank of Australia November policy meeting minutes

board prepared to do more if needed, policy focused on bond buying

outlook dependent on successful containment of the coronavirus

not sensible to cut rates further, negative rates extraordinarily unlikely

board does not expect to raise rates for at least three years

no hike until actual inflation sustainably within 2-3% target band

need wage growth to be materially higher, significant gains in employment

monetary and fiscal support to be required for some time

easing now would have greater impact given recent fiscal stimulus

low rates a global phenomenon, affect exchange rates and asset prices

near-term economic outlook had improved a little in Australia

global outlook uncertain given surge of new cases, European lockdowns

All very cautious from the RBA. AUD not caring, cracking to a new high for the session. NZD bolting to its highest since March of 2019.















