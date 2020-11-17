RBA minutes: Prepared to do more if needed

Reserve Bank of Australia  November policy meeting minutes

  •  board prepared to do more if needed, policy focused on bond buying
  • outlook dependent on successful containment of the coronavirus
  • not sensible to cut rates further, negative rates extraordinarily unlikely
  • board does not expect to raise rates for at least three years
  • no hike until actual inflation sustainably within 2-3% target band
  • need wage growth to be materially higher, significant gains in employment
  • monetary and fiscal support to be required for some time
  • easing now would have greater impact given recent fiscal stimulus
  • low rates a global phenomenon, affect exchange rates and asset prices
  • near-term economic outlook had improved a little in Australia
  • global outlook uncertain given surge of new cases, European lockdowns

Headlines via Reuters 
  
All very cautious from the RBA. AUD not caring, cracking to a new high for the session. NZD bolting to its highest since March of 2019. 





