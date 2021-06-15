RBA minutes released yesterday - little new info

Snippet via BNZ on the Reserve Bank of Australia minutes from the June meeting

  • There was little new information
  • the July meeting having already been earmarked as the time when the Board will make its decision on QE and the yield curve target
And, from NAB (this already from NAB last week):
  • think the RBA will refrain from rolling the yield curve target bond from April 2024 to November 2024
  • expect a moderate tapering of QE, from the current $100b size to $75b over a six-month period


