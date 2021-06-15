RBA minutes released yesterday - little new info
Snippet via BNZ on the Reserve Bank of Australia minutes from the June meeting.
- There was little new information
- the July meeting having already been earmarked as the time when the Board will make its decision on QE and the yield curve target
And, from NAB (this already from NAB last week):
- think the RBA will refrain from rolling the yield curve target bond from April 2024 to November 2024
- expect a moderate tapering of QE, from the current $100b size to $75b over a six-month period
The July 6 RBA meeting is shaping up as a hot one ... previews already!
- RBA: Tapering in July
- NAB forecasts the RBA will not roll its YCC forward to November 2024
- Westpac forecasts the RBA will change to a flexible QE regime
- ANZ say the Bank to move to 'flexible' QE
- Reserve Bank of Australia set to begin to "dismantle" its QE program in July (ex-RBA Edwards)
- RBA to move towards unwinding unconventional policy in July - BofA