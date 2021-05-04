RBA monetary meeting Tuesday 4 May 2021 - preview snippets

The Reserve Bank of Australia statement is due at 0430 GMT. Earlier previews:





NAB:

We expect no change to rates or guidance in the RBA post-Meeting Statement

SoMP release on Friday ... today's Statement is likely to give us a flavour in terms of what to expect from the new RBA forecasts ... RBA's forecast track for the economy will have to be upgraded in the SoMP Standard Chartered Standard Chartered

We expect the RBA to keep policy rates on hold

RBA is likely to maintain accommodative monetary policy throughout 2021-22; extend QE further after the current extension ends in August (by AUD100 B at its current purchase pace of AUD5 B/week); and keep the policy cash rate and 3Y yield curve target of 0.10% unchanged. It is also likely to maintain the April 2024 bond as the target bond in 2021.



