RBA monetary policy announcement due 0430GMT - brief preview

After the cash rate cuts in June and July the Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to keep the rate on hold today

Earlier previews here:

Snippet from Westpac:

widely expected to be on hold

Key to July's decision statement was the new inclusion of "if needed" in regards to further policy adjustment

As such, our main interest will be updates to the RBA's forecasts in Friday's Statement on Monetary Policy and any clues on that matter in today's decision statement.

Westpac referring to Friday's Statement on Monetary Policy, a quarterly report due from the RBA at 0130GMT on August 9. Also on August 8, Governor Lowe appear in parliament to answer questions.







