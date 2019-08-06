RBA monetary policy announcement due 0430GMT - brief preview
After the cash rate cuts in June and July the Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to keep the rate on hold today
Earlier previews here:
- RBA monetary policy meeting Tuesday - preview (and plenty more from the RBA later in the week)
- RBA monetary policy announcement due Tuesday 6 August 2019 - preview
Snippet from Westpac:
- widely expected to be on hold
- Key to July's decision statement was the new inclusion of "if needed" in regards to further policy adjustment
- As such, our main interest will be updates to the RBA's forecasts in Friday's Statement on Monetary Policy and any clues on that matter in today's decision statement.
Westpac referring to Friday's Statement on Monetary Policy, a quarterly report due from the RBA at 0130GMT on August 9. Also on August 8, Governor Lowe appear in parliament to answer questions.