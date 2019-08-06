RBA monetary policy announcement due at 0430GMT - spoiler is on hold expected
For a preview of what to expect from the Reserve Bank of Australia:
- RBA monetary policy announcement due 0430GMT - brief preview
- RBA monetary policy meeting Tuesday - preview (and plenty more from the RBA later in the week)
- RBA monetary policy announcement due Tuesday 6 August 2019 - preview
The gist of all the previews posted above is not to expect a rate move today after the cuts in June and July.
- But … watch the language used in Governor Lowe's Statement which will accompany the decision.
- And … also watch out for forecast changes in Friday's Statement on Monetary Policy from the bank.
- And … Governor Lowe appears in parliament on Friday - again something to pay attention to for future guidance.