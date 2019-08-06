RBA monetary policy announcement due at 0430GMT - spoiler is on hold expected

For a preview of what to expect from the Reserve Bank of Australia:

The gist of all the previews posted above is not to expect a rate move today after the cuts in June and July.

But … watch the language used in Governor Lowe's Statement which will accompany the decision.

And … also watch out for forecast changes in Friday's Statement on Monetary Policy from the bank.

And … Governor Lowe appears in parliament on Friday - again something to pay attention to for future guidance.











