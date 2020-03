Reserve Bank of Australia likely to cut the cash rate and maybe even let us know what their plans are for QE

Due at 2.30pm Sydney time, which is 0330GMT

You see at 11.30am local there is the 'Bulletin' - this is a regular (quarterly) publication and may very well contain some pertinent information, but its the 2.30 statement that's the focus.





Governor Lowe speaks later (4pm local, 0500GMT).