RBA monetary policy decision for September coming up - previews

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

I mention this in the previews, linked below, that all four of the large Australian banks are forecasting an RBA rate cut today.


I have my doubts but I am putting them aside and falling in line with the big 4. I can't see the RBA not cutting when the big 4 are unanimous. 

If the RBA does not cut the Australian dollar will surge. And they don't want that. 

---
Due at 0430GMT. 
