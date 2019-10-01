RBA monetary policy decision for September coming up - previews
I mention this in the previews, linked below, that all four of the large Australian banks are forecasting an RBA rate cut today.
- There are (at least) 3 reasons for the RBA to cut the cash rate - preview
- RBA October monetary policy decision due Tuesday (1st Oct.) - preview
- All 4 big Australian banks calling for an RBA rate cut next week. Not everyone agrees.
- RBA meeting next week - quick preview
I have my doubts but I am putting them aside and falling in line with the big 4. I can't see the RBA not cutting when the big 4 are unanimous.
If the RBA does not cut the Australian dollar will surge. And they don't want that.
---
Due at 0430GMT.