RBA monetary policy meeting next week - preview (spoiler - no change expected)

The final Reserve Bank of Australia policy meeting for 2020 is on December 1, announcement due at 0330GMT.

As the post title says there is no change in policy expected after the moves that occurred in November. November summary is here:

After the November meeting RBA Governor Lowe held a news conference.





AFAIK there is none scheduled this time around, however, Gov. Lowe will speak the following day when he appears before Parliament's House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics.









Company profits and inventories for Q3 Tuesday 1 December at 0030GMT

Current account/net exports for Q3

October Building approvals

GDP for Q3 Wednesday 3 December at 0030GMT Housing finance for October

October Trade balance Thursday, December 4 at 0030GMT Retail sales for October

Apart from the RBA on Tuesday its a huge week for data from Australia including Q3 GDP. I'll have more to come on these separately: