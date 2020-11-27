RBA monetary policy meeting next week - preview (spoiler - no change expected)
The final Reserve Bank of Australia policy meeting for 2020 is on December 1, announcement due at 0330GMT.
As the post title says there is no change in policy expected after the moves that occurred in November. November summary is here:
After the November meeting RBA Governor Lowe held a news conference.
AFAIK there is none scheduled this time around, however, Gov. Lowe will speak the following day when he appears before Parliament's House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics.
Apart from the RBA on Tuesday its a huge week for data from Australia including Q3 GDP. I'll have more to come on these separately:
Monday 30 November at 0030GMT
- Company profits and inventories for Q3
Tuesday 1 December at 0030GMT
- Current account/net exports for Q3
- October Building approvals
- GDP for Q3
Wednesday 3 December at 0030GMT
- Housing finance for October
- October Trade balance
Thursday, December 4 at 0030GMT
- Retail sales for October