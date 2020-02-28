RBA monetary policy meeting on Tuesday 3 March, preview (spoiler - on hold)

Reserve Bank of Australia announcement & Lowe's statement due at 0330GMT. There is no press conference after (there never is but some folks do ask me about it).

Earlier preview here:

In summary from an ING note on what to expect:

Having taken quite a hawkish position at the last meeting, we can't see rates being cut this month, but the Reserve Bank of Australia may well take a more dovish tone, which could remove the floor below the Australian dollar.

The cash rate is still at risk of a reduction in the second quarter

we suspect there is a divergence between the number of downside risks to the Australian economic outlook and those embedded in the current RBA message.

we suspect there is a divergence between the number of downside risks to the Australian economic outlook and those embedded in the current RBA message. Governor Lowe may well retain his sanguine tone at this meeting, but the bar for a hawkish surprise seems high.

We think the RBA is less likely to provide further support to the Aussie dollar and expect any AUD weakness to be mostly channelled through a lower AUD/NZD, where the monetary policy differential may be more evident (given a neutral RBNZ) than in AUD/USD (considering mounting expectations around Fed easing). We expect AUD/NZD to approach 1.03 in the coming weeks, also helped by a more aligned positioning



(bolding mine)



