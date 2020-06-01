RBA monetary policy meeting today - preview (and AUD impact)
Citi on the Reserve Bank of Australia interest rate meeting Tuesday 2 June 2020 (announcement due at 0430GMT)
- recent optimism by Governor Lowe ... last week said that there were upside risks to growth
- RBA meeting could see a reiteration of this more optimistic domestic outlook, reflecting Governor Lowe's latest comments.
- we expect no policy changes and a reiteration that policy will remain accommodative for an extended period.
On AUD Citi hold a structurally bullish view:
- China PMI tailwinds
- positive risk sentiment
- iron ore prices rallying
- comments by Treasurer Frydenberg on boosting construction activity
- recent optimism by Governor Lowe
- lack of RBA bond purchases in close to a month
