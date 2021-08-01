RBA monetary policy meeting Tuesday 2 August 2021 - preview

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of Australia statement will come at 0430 GMT on Tuesday. 

An article in the local press this morning (The Australian, reproduced from the Wall Street Journal) with a few comments as a preview, given the magnitude of the hit to GDP growth in the third quarter
  • expects a delay to the RBA bond-buying taper previously announced
Says this would be a supportive signal from the RBA:
  • central bank signalling is often more important than what it actually does
  • will send ripples of reassurance to businesses 
Here is the link, plenty more there (may be gated)  
Sydney is currently in its version of lockdown, which is not as harsh as the one in Melbourne this time last year:
