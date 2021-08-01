RBA monetary policy meeting Tuesday 2 August 2021 - preview
Reserve Bank of Australia statement will come at 0430 GMT on Tuesday.An article in the local press this morning (The Australian, reproduced from the Wall Street Journal) with a few comments as a preview, given the magnitude of the hit to GDP growth in the third quarter
- expects a delay to the RBA bond-buying taper previously announced
Says this would be a supportive signal from the RBA:
- central bank signalling is often more important than what it actually does
- will send ripples of reassurance to businesses
Here is the link, plenty more there (may be gated)