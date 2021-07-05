RBA monetary policy meeting Tuesday 6 July 2021 - preview

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The Reserve Bank of Australia statement will come at 0430 GMT and Governor Lowe will speak at a news conference at 0600 GMT 

Commonwealth Bank of Australia analysts are expecting the Bank to begin 'tapering' the rate of bond purchases from September
  • either by scaling back amounts being purchased 
  • or spreading out the purchases over a longer period of time
  • The Bank may also move to a more flexible programme. 
CBA expect the RBA to start lifting the 0.1% cash rate in November 2022, well ahead of the promised 2024 at the earliest from the RBA. 
---
rba Governor Lowe


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose