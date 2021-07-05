RBA monetary policy meeting Tuesday 6 July 2021 - preview
The Reserve Bank of Australia statement will come at 0430 GMT and Governor Lowe will speak at a news conference at 0600 GMT
Commonwealth Bank of Australia analysts are expecting the Bank to begin 'tapering' the rate of bond purchases from September
- either by scaling back amounts being purchased
- or spreading out the purchases over a longer period of time
- The Bank may also move to a more flexible programme.
CBA expect the RBA to start lifting the 0.1% cash rate in November 2022, well ahead of the promised 2024 at the earliest from the RBA.---
