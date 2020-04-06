RBA monetary policy meeting Tuesday 7 April 2020 - preview

The Reserve Bank of Australia last met on March 18 at an emergency (they said it was a 'special') meeting.

At which they cut another 25bps out of the cash rate and introduced QE to Australia.





In communicating its decision, and elsewhere, the RBA has let its distaste for negative rates well known. With the cash rate at 0.25% I guess there is one more cut to go, but it will not be today. TRBA is in watch and wait mode for now until the government fiscal stimulus kicks in and they can assess the impact.





ps. Here's one posted earlier:















