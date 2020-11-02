RBA November monetary policy meeting decision due Tuesday 3rd - preview

Lowe also emphasised the Bank's second mandate, saying driving unemployment lower is:

an important national priority. Consistent with our mandate, we want to do what we can do, with the tools we have, to ensure that people have jobs

While the shift to how the Bank is targeting inflation was bluntly communicated, the choice of forum was bizarre - Lowe's speech was not meant to be about a massive shift in RBA policy. Analysts have (mainly, not all, see linked previews below for some alternative viewpoints) shifted their view on RBA policy to dramatic action at the November meeting. Those analysts with <cough> access to insider officials at the Bank (there are some) have cemented in expectations of the three key points above or moves very similar indeed.



