RBA October monetary policy decision due Tuesday (1st Oct.) - preview

Reserve Bank of Australia cash rate decision is due at 0430GMT on October 1.

Earlier previews:

The latest info from Bloomberg's survey of analysts have 20 expecting a 25bp rate cut and 7 expecting an on hold decision. As the links above hint at, all 4 of the big ozzn Australian banks expect a cut.





Of course, debate rages over if rate cuts are good idea, of the best way forward. RBC, for example, say fiscal settings in Australia are "overly restrictive".





In case you are wondering:

announcement comes at 0430GMT

at the same time RBA Governor Lowe issues a statement to accompany the decision

there is no press conference (there never is but some folks do ask).

OK now on this …. there is no press conference ...

No, there is not. BUT! Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe is speaking a few hours after, at the RBA Board Dinner with the business community in Melbourne.

at 7.20pm Melbourne time (which is 0920GMTon Tuesday October 1).
















