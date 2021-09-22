RBA October monetary policy meeting - early preview
The Reserve Bank of Australia next meet on October 5
- Statement due at 0330 GMT (Australia will have switched to daylight savings time by October 5 so I think I have that time correct)
From Westpac's note on their leading index (post here ICYMI), the banks Chief Economist Evan's with an early heads up on what he expects:
- The Board is unlikely to change policy settings now until February next year when the next step in winding back the bond purchase program will be taken.
- Given our positive outlook for growth in 2022 we expect the Board will be aiming to fully wind back purchases by May/August.