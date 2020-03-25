RBA to offer 10bn in USD repo operation tomorrow
Reserve Bank of Australia will provide USD
- repo tender will be on Thursday March 26
- 84 days
I posted last week on these operations, in brief::
- Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of Australia US$60 billion swap line
- to provide US dollars in exchange for Australian dollars
- Says the RBA: The US dollars will be made available to local market participants by the Reserve Bank in US dollar repurchase agreements (repos) against Australian dollars