RBA policy announcement due at 0430 GMTGMT - 'line ball'
Earlier previews for the Reserve Bank of Australia are here:
Not everyone is though.
Via RBC:
- It is a line ball call for the RBA at this board meeting.
- Further rate cuts are largely a matter of when, not if.
- We still think the RBA can afford to be patient, awaiting some of the more timely and policy sensitive data (including Aug retail sales later in the week) to get a better sense of the expected upturn in activity.
- These data in recent months have been mixed.
- We lean towards no cut. However, as we noted following the Governor's recent Armidale speech, the RBA often delivers what is priced by the market, especially if a cut is likely at some point before year end so a move would probably not be surprising.