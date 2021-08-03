RBA policy decision preview - back-pedal on prior taper guidance?

The Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision is due at 2.30pm local, 0430 GMT, on Tuesday 03 August 2021

One final preview snippet, this via Scotia:

Tuesday's decision could be marked by the need to back-pedal on prior taper guidance. Recall that the RBA had announced at its prior meeting that it would reduce purchases of government bonds to A$4B/week from $5B/week. The rise of COVID-19 cases and the fact that Sydney will remain in lockdown until at least the end of August makes sticking to such a plan less likely.

Scotia ask if there are wider lessons for other central banks considering tapoering:

Is this a lesson for other central banks pondering either a start to tapering or further taper decisions? A key distinction lies in the fact that Australia has not done well at vaccinating its population and the vaccination rate lags well behind its Anglo-American peers.

Yes, Australia's vaccine rollout has been slow. Thankfully it is now picking up the pace.





