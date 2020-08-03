RBA policy meeting likely to leave interest cash rate unchanged - preview
Reserve Bank of Australia decision and Lowe's statement due at 0430 GMT on Tuesday 4 August 2020
I posted on previews earlier (scroll down to the bottom of this post for the links). Scanning across some notes for more.
Via TD:
- target cash rate should remain at 0.25% given the Minutes of the July meeting stated there is 'no need to adjust the package of policy measures in Australia in the current environment'
- Otherwise on Tuesday the market will look to get a flavour of the Bank's latest set of forecasts for GDP, CPI and unemployment that will be published on Friday. Luci Ellis speech post SoMP
Staying with the Canadians, via Scotia:
- No policy changes are anticipated with the cash rate staying at 0.25% along with the three year yield target.
- RBA Governor Lowe's recent speech combined with the minutes to the July 7th meeting leaned against negative rates, A$ intervention and direct financing of government and resisted putting a range to the 0.25% 3 year target that would result in bond buying to enforce the target by instead saying it was a judgement call.
- The government extended the wage subsidy program from the end of September to the end of March which takes some pressure off the central bank.
Earlier:
- AUD traders heads up - RBA monetary policy meeting Tuesday - preview
- AUDUSD rebounds off lows ahead of RBA rate decision in the new day