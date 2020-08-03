RBA policy meeting likely to leave interest cash rate unchanged - preview

Reserve Bank of Australia decision and Lowe's statement due at 0430 GMT on Tuesday 4 August 2020

Via TD:

target cash rate should remain at 0.25% given the Minutes of the July meeting stated there is 'no need to adjust the package of policy measures in Australia in the current environment'

Otherwise on Tuesday the market will look to get a flavour of the Bank's latest set of forecasts for GDP, CPI and unemployment that will be published on Friday. Luci Ellis speech post SoMP



Staying with the Canadians, via Scotia:

No policy changes are anticipated with the cash rate staying at 0.25% along with the three year yield target.

RBA Governor Lowe's recent speech combined with the minutes to the July 7th meeting leaned against negative rates, A$ intervention and direct financing of government and resisted putting a range to the 0.25% 3 year target that would result in bond buying to enforce the target by instead saying it was a judgement call.

