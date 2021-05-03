RBA policy meeting Tuesday 4 May, and that's not all from the Bank this week

The Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision will be at 0430 GMT tomorrow.

Earlier preview:
Coming up for the rest of the week though:

Thursday, May 6 at 7pm Sydney time
  • 0900GMT
  • Speech by Guy Debelle, Deputy Governor
  • topis is "Monetary Policy during Covid"
  • speaking in Perth
Friday, May 7 at 11.30am Sydney time
  • which is 0130GMT
  • Statement on Monetary Policy (SoMP)
  • The Statement on Monetary Policy sets out the Bank's assessment of current economic conditions, both domestic and international, along with the outlook for Australian inflation and output growth. A number of boxes on topics of special interest are also published. The Statement is issued four times a year.
Debelle:
