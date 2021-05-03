RBA policy meeting Tuesday 4 May, and that's not all from the Bank this week
The Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision will be at 0430 GMT tomorrow.
Earlier preview:
Thursday, May 6 at 7pm Sydney time
- 0900GMT
- Speech by Guy Debelle, Deputy Governor
- topis is "Monetary Policy during Covid"
- speaking in Perth
Friday, May 7 at 11.30am Sydney time
- which is 0130GMT
- Statement on Monetary Policy (SoMP)
- The Statement on Monetary Policy sets out the Bank's assessment of current economic conditions, both domestic and international, along with the outlook for Australian inflation and output growth. A number of boxes on topics of special interest are also published. The Statement is issued four times a year.
Debelle: