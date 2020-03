First round of bond purchases by the RBA, the full A$5 billion done

The purchases are spread across government bonds between two to eight year tenors.





Just remember, the RBA QE program is one that sees the central bank target particular bonds on the yield curve, so it isn't exactly a full-fledged liquidity flood (think yield curve control).





One of their main goals is to try and lower rates along the curve and manage market and pricing expectations using this particular tool.