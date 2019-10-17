RBA releases 2019 annual report, some dated remarks by Lowe
Some remarks by RBA governor, Philip Lowe, in the report
- Global growth has slowed a little, outlook remains reasonable
- But clouded by uncertainties generated by ongoing trade dispute
- It seems probable that rates globally will stay low for some time yet
- Australian economic growth was lower than expected over the past year
- Household spending has been affected
- Inflation remains low with less progress made towards medium-term target
- A pick-up in wages growth and lower unemployment would be welcome
Do take note that his remarks are dated back to 4 September, so take it lightly as that is well over a month ago and a lot has changed since then. The full report can be found here.
If you're looking for the part related to financial markets, this is the piece.