RBA SoMP - says not considering a further reduction interest rates

Reserve Bank of Australia Statement on Monetary Policy

board prepared to expand bond buying program if needed

board will closely monitor impact of bond purchases on economy, jobs

board is not contemplating a further reduction in interest rates

little to be gained from moving to negative interest rates

committed to not raise rates until inflation sustainably in 2-3% target band

forecasts y/y GDP growth at -4% q4 2020, +5% q4 2021 and +4% q4 2022

forecasts y/y trimmed mean inflation at 1% q4 2020, 1% q4 2021 and 1.5% q4 2022

sees unemployment at 8% q4 2020, 6.5% q4 2021, 6% q4 2022

sees wage growth at 1.25% q4 2020, 1.25% q4 2021, 1.75% q4 2022 GDP not expected to return to pre-pandemic level until end of 2021

forecasts assume no new major covid outbreak in Australia, international borders shut until end 2021

victoria lockdown likely took around 2 ppt from q3 gdp, expected to recover in q4

slower population growth means economy to be noticeably smaller than previously assumed

forecasts assume population growth of just 0.2% in 2020/21, 0.4% in 2021/22

business investment expected to decline further, unlikely to recover much

resurgence of covid-19 in some major economies increases risks to global outlook





Anyone see any bombshells in those highlights (via Reuters) ?





AUD is little changed after the release and for the session so far as a whole. It had a strong rally overnight alongside other 'risk' trades.







