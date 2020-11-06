RBA SoMP - says not considering a further reduction interest rates

Reserve Bank of Australia Statement on Monetary Policy 

  •  board prepared to expand bond buying program if needed
  • board will closely monitor impact of bond purchases on economy, jobs
  • board is not contemplating a further reduction in interest rates
  • little to be gained from moving to negative interest rates
  • committed to not raise rates until inflation sustainably in 2-3% target band
  • forecasts y/y GDP growth at -4% q4 2020, +5% q4 2021 and +4% q4 2022
  • forecasts y/y trimmed mean inflation at 1% q4 2020, 1% q4 2021 and 1.5% q4 2022
  • sees unemployment at 8% q4 2020, 6.5% q4 2021, 6% q4 2022
  • sees wage growth at 1.25% q4 2020, 1.25% q4 2021, 1.75% q4 2022

  • GDP not expected to return to pre-pandemic level until end of 2021
  • forecasts assume no new major covid outbreak in Australia, international borders shut until end 2021
  • victoria lockdown likely took around 2 ppt from q3 gdp, expected to recover in q4
  • slower population growth means economy to be noticeably smaller than previously assumed
  • forecasts assume population growth of just 0.2% in 2020/21, 0.4% in 2021/22
  • business investment expected to decline further, unlikely to recover much
  • resurgence of covid-19 in some major economies increases risks to global outlook

