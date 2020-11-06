RBA SoMP - says not considering a further reduction interest rates
Reserve Bank of Australia Statement on Monetary Policy
- board prepared to expand bond buying program if needed
- board will closely monitor impact of bond purchases on economy, jobs
- board is not contemplating a further reduction in interest rates
- little to be gained from moving to negative interest rates
- committed to not raise rates until inflation sustainably in 2-3% target band
- forecasts y/y GDP growth at -4% q4 2020, +5% q4 2021 and +4% q4 2022
- forecasts y/y trimmed mean inflation at 1% q4 2020, 1% q4 2021 and 1.5% q4 2022
- sees unemployment at 8% q4 2020, 6.5% q4 2021, 6% q4 2022
- sees wage growth at 1.25% q4 2020, 1.25% q4 2021, 1.75% q4 2022
- GDP not expected to return to pre-pandemic level until end of 2021
- forecasts assume no new major covid outbreak in Australia, international borders shut until end 2021
- victoria lockdown likely took around 2 ppt from q3 gdp, expected to recover in q4
- slower population growth means economy to be noticeably smaller than previously assumed
- forecasts assume population growth of just 0.2% in 2020/21, 0.4% in 2021/22
- business investment expected to decline further, unlikely to recover much
- resurgence of covid-19 in some major economies increases risks to global outlook
Anyone see any bombshells in those highlights (via Reuters) ?
AUD is little changed after the release and for the session so far as a whole. It had a strong rally overnight alongside other 'risk' trades.