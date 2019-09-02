RBA seen cutting rates again … "but not quite yet". And AUD forecast.

The Reserve Bank of Australia sept September 2019 policy meeting is on 3 September 2019

expected to be on hold

announcement and statement due at 0430GMT

I posted a preview earlier:





Here is another one, a snippet from what HSBC are expecting:

unemployment rate trending higher and global trade tensions escalating, more RBA cuts are expected

but not quite yet

we see the RBA on hold in September as it continues to assess the impact of its recent cuts

Our central case sees the RBA cutting its cash rate in 4Q 2019 to 0.75% and then again in 1Q20 to 0.50%



And, on the AUD (again, in summary):





AUD-USD ... has notably outperformed Asia FX lately

fundamental driver has been the stabilisation in rate differentials

housing looks to have bottomed

a further spike in our proprietary 'RBA fiscal jawbone indicator' reveals the central bank's limits and preference for the government to provide cyclical support

2Q GDP print presents downside risks





the test to the AUD's resilience comes mainly from global factors

The AUD is vulnerable to further volatility in US-China trade tensions

the rise in the terms of trade that could deliver Australia its first current account surplus since the 1970s in 2Q is waning

Overall, this environment argues for the AUD-USD to remain in its gradual downtrend, keeping the currency in a 0.67-0.70 range for now. Yet we recognise that global risks have increased and a further deterioration could see the currency slide into the low-60s, levels last seen in 2009.





