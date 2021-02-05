RBA SoMP repeats the Bank does not expect to hit its inflation & jobs goals until 2024 at the earliest
Reserve Bank of Australia Statement on Monetary Policy
Headlines via Reuters:
- board committed to maintaining highly supportive monetary policy
- do not expect to meet unemployment, inflation goals until 2024 at the earliest
- raises GDP forecast for 2020, lowers unemployment forecasts out to 2022
- even with upgraded forecasts, unemployment and inflation still seen too low by mid-2023
- even in upside risk scenario underlying inflation still below 2% by mid-2023
- forecast y/y GDP growth -2% dec 2020, 3.5% dec 2021, 3.5% dec 2022, 3% June 2023
- forecast unemployment 6% dec 2021, 5.5% dec 2022, 5.25% June 2023
- forecast wage price index 1.5% dec 2021, 1.75% dec 2022, 2% June 2023
- forecast underlying inflation 1.25% dec 2021, 1.5% dec 2022, 1.75% June 2023
- forecasts assume no change in cash rate, stimulus package in line with Feb statement
- forecasts assume Australian international borders closed until at least end of 2021
- likely unemployment has already peaked, end of jobkeeper support is one uncertainty
- key uncertainty is how consumption responds to tapering of some government fiscal support
- high commodity prices have put upward pressure on a$
- trade surplus to be significantly higher than previously assumed due to rise in terms of trade
- long-term Australian bond yields about 30 bps lower because of qe buying program
Link to the full SoMP:
---
