RBA SoMP: Projects GDP -6% in 2020 and +6% in 2021

Reserve Bank of Australia Statement on Monetary Policy for May 2020

Once again the Bank reiterates it will not raise the cash rate ahead of progress being made on its employment and inflation targets





AUD unmoved.









Forecasts:





Headlines via Reuters:

output is expected to contract significantly over the first half of 2020

says while the exact size of the contraction is still uncertain, a decline in gdp of around 10 per cent from peak to trough is expected

the contractions in output in many other economies are likely to be at least as large as that in Australia

gradual recoveries should follow in the second half of the year

official unemployment rates, including in Australia, will not capture the full extent of the decline in labour demand

unemployment rate expected to peak at around 10 per cent

says total hours worked are likely to contract by around 20 per cent over the first half of 2020

says market functioning has improved and central bank bond purchases and market operations have been scaled back accordingly

so far, package of monetary policy measures has been working broadly as expected

says the Bank is prepared to scale up bond purchases again, if necessary, to achieve the yield target

says borrowing rates for businesses and households have declined to record low levels

initial stages of economic recovery could start quite soon, as activities that were previously restricted become possible again, but a full recovery will take time









