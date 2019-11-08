RBA statement on monetary policy: Further easing could convey 'overly negative' view on economy

RBA statement on monetary policy highlights:





Board prepared to ease if needed

Holding rates in November allows time to 'assess effects'



December 2019 GDP lowered to 2.25% from 2.50%

December 2020 GDP forecast unchanged at +1.75%

Inflation forecasts unchanged



Mindful that rates very low and further cuts bring closer 'other policy options'

Financial markets appear to have passed a 'trough of pessimism'

Aussie economy is 'gradually coming out of a soft patch'

Lower rates support economy via a lower AUD, higher asset prices and boost to household incomes

Wage growth is low and 'no longer expected to pick up'

Forecasts wage price growth at annual rate of 2.3% out to 2021

Uncertain how quickly turnaround in house prices will feed into construction activity



The prior statement also lowered GDP estimates but the overarching theme continues to be a 'gentle turn' in the economy or at least a period of wait-and-see. The comments on wage growth argue that even if there is a turn, we won't be seeing a rate hike for a couple years.





The Australian dollar is about 5 pips lower on the headlines.

